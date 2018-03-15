Claire Foy, the actress who starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series "The Crown" was paid less for her Golden Globe-winning performance than supporting actor Matt Smith, according to Variety.

The entertainment publication cites the CEO, creative director and production designer of Left Bank Pictures, the company that produced "The Crown" for Netflix.

Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Phillip, was reportedly paid more because of his previous work as the lead role the hit TV show Doctor Who — a move which producers say will not happen on "The Crown" in the future.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," said Suzanne Mackie, the creative director for Left Bank according to Variety.

That won't mean much for Foy, as her run as Queen Elizabeth II ended after the most recent season of "The Crown." Olivia Colman will take over the role as the series jumps forward in time for season three. Smith will also not return as Prince Phillip, though it has not been announced who will take his place.

Foy won the Golden Globe in 2017 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama," in 2017, and was nominated for the award again in 2018. She was also nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama" at the 2017 Primetime Emmys.

The revelation comes just months after reports surfaced that actor Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot scenes from "All the Money in the World," while co-star Michelle Williams was only paid $10,000. Both Wahlberg and Williams reportedly had the same agent at the time.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.