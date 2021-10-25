Watch
CDC: Salami snacks sold at Trader Joe's linked to salmonella outbreak

Nati Harnik/AP
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Virus Outbreak Customer Tensions
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks are linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The snacks were sold at Trader Joe's in eight states.

  • California
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Virginia

The CDC says 20 people became sick after eating the snacks and three people had to be hospitalized.

"Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps," the CDC said.

People are asked to throw the snacks away and sanitize items and surfaces where the snacks were stored.

