CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads.

The CDC says the outbreak is responsible for 17 people becoming ill and two deaths.

The salads were sold under multiple brand names:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

The CDC says the packaged salads have “Best if used by” dates from November 30, 2021 through January 9, 2022. Their product lot code begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y,” according to the CDC.

"Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body," the CDC says.

This is the second listeria outbreak tied to packaged salads that the CDC has investigated in the past two months.

In December, Fresh Express salads were also linked to a listeria outbreak that was responsible for one death, the CDC says.

In both cases, people are asked to either throw out the salads or return them for a refund.