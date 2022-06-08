Car plows over pedestrians in Berlin shopping district

Rescue services say a man has driven a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district, killing at least one person and injuring at least eight others.

Authorities said several of the injured were in serious condition. Police said the man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on.

The driver was immediately detained and questioned. Police said they are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.