Capital Gazette shooter found criminally responsible by jury

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) -- Following a 12 day trial, a jury took only one hour to find Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for a deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in 2018.

The attack claimed the lives of John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

In 2019, the gunman pleaded guilty to all charges lodged against him, not criminally, but rather by insanity.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Ryan Dickstein contributed to this report that first appeared on WMAR2News.com.