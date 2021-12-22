Watch
California to require booster shots for healthcare workers

Jae C. Hong/AP
Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:50:46-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will require health care workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday the action will make sure hospitals are prepared as a new version of the virus begins to spread throughout the state.

California already requires health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Now it will join New Mexico as at least the second state to require health care workers get a booster shot.

Newsom's office would not say when the new requirement would take effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead.

Newsom has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

There's concern the omicron variant could put a strain on the health care system.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered the Pentagon to make 1,000 military medical personnel ready for deployment to hospitals across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that omicron represented 73% of all new COVID-19 cases across the country.

