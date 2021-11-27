Watch
Bryan Adams in Italian hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - Canadian rock star Bryan Adams poses during the opening of his photo exhibition in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2013. Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. The Canadian rock ‘n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 19:12:19-05

Bryan Adams is being treated for COVID-19 in an Italian hospital.

In a post on Instagram, the Canadian rocker said he is being treated with an anti-thrombosis as a precaution until he tests negative.

Adams, who is also a photographer, said this was the second time in a month that he has tested positive for the virus.

According to Deadline, Adams was forced to cancel an appearance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for the virus on Oct. 30.

Adams is reportedly fully vaccinated. It's unclear whether his latest positive test is due to his previous infection or if he has been infected again.

Adams traveled to Italy to promote Pirelli's 2022 Calendar, which features his photography.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

