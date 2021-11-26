Boy in Massachusetts turns vacant lot into 'Elfland'

An 8-year-old in Somerville, Massachusetts, has turned a vacant lot into a special place for his community to enjoy.

According to CBS Boston, the only catch is that you have to be tiny in size to fit.

The Boston Globe says Elfland has a lot to offer – a library, hospital, and an ice-skating rink.

"Our son saw the elves and the elves asked for help making houses, and so we started building houses," Elfland founder's dad told the news outlets.

The vacant lot is now a colorful and quirky space that's been bringing the family and others lots of joy.

According to the newspaper, the buildings began popping up in August, and when neighbors found out about it, they began secretly adding to it.

"We love the fact that other people are adding stuff and feel like this is something they can take part in too. It's not just for our family, but it's for the entire community to enjoy and add onto," said Elfland founder's mom.

Also, when you search Elfland on google, it brings up a map of it.

The newspaper reported that the family asked that they stay anonymous to preserve the fun and fantasy of it.