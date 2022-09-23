Bill Cosby pushes for new trial after losing sex assault suit

Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby say Judy Huth’s claims that were revised as she detailed her cause are grounds for a new trial after a jury found Cosby guilty of assault in July.

The critical detail is the year she says she was assaulted. Huth is said to have revised her claims to say the incident happened in 1975.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, attorney Jennifer Bonjean, who is representing Cosby in the case, argued that the last-minute correction should be enough to allow for a new trial.

Bonjean said, “Mr. Cosby was greatly prejudiced because of the late disclosure of the years the events allegedly occurred.”

She said, “Our entire defense, an alibi defense, went out the window when Huth realized — if you want to call it that — that the events didn’t occur in 1974, nor did they occur when she was 15.”

Huth’s case has been the first and only lawsuit that accuses Cosby of sexual assault to reach trial.

The only legal recourse afforded to Huth was the $500,000 award she received from winning the case.

Cosby has denied sexually assaulting Huth or the other 50 women who accused him of assaulting them.