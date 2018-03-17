Biggest upset ever: UMBC defeats Virginia in the most historic upset in March Madness history

It has finally happened!

For the first time in the history of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, a 16-seed team has defeated a top seed. No. 16 seed UMBC dominated No. 1 seed Virginia 74-54 on Friday.

Friday's upset marks the first time in 136 games that a No. 1 seed lost in the first round. Not only was Virginia considered one of four No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament, the Cavaliers were considered the top overall seed after a 31-2 season.

The average 1 seed wins their first-round matchup by 25 points.

Virginia's basketball program is no stranger to being part of major upsets. In 1982, No. 1-ranked Virginia lost to Chaminade, then a member of the NAIA. The upset spurred the annual Thanksgiving-week Maui Invitational tournament, hosted by Chaminade.