Biden, Zelenskyy hold call to discuss aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call Wednesday to discuss aid to Ukraine.

According to the White House, the call lasted about an hour.

The Biden administration will reportedly announce a new security assistance package to Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, the package will include "sea drones" and helicopters.

In addition to discussing aid to the country, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden also discussed "Russian war crimes."

Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid 🇺🇦. Agreed to enhance sanctions. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Biden said it appears Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. It's an escalation of language from a president who had not made that assertion before.