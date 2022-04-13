Watch
Biden, Zelenskyy hold call to discuss aid to Ukraine

AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:51:07-04

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call Wednesday to discuss aid to Ukraine.

According to the White House, the call lasted about an hour.

The Biden administration will reportedly announce a new security assistance package to Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, the package will include "sea drones" and helicopters.

In addition to discussing aid to the country, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden also discussed "Russian war crimes."

On Tuesday, Biden said it appears Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. It's an escalation of language from a president who had not made that assertion before.

