NewsNational Actions Facebook Tweet Email Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump docs By: The Associated & Scripps National Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 08, 2021 and last updated 2021-10-08 15:28:16-04 Report a typo Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4