Biden traveling to Massachusetts on Wednesday to deliver climate remarks

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to deliver climate remarks.

In a statement released Tuesday, the White House communications team said the President would be in Somerset to deliver remarks on “tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families."

News of Biden traveling to Massachusetts comes after it was reported last week that Biden promised “strong executive action" on climate, CNN and Bloomberg reported.

"Action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever," Biden said in a July 15 statement. "So let me be clear: if the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment."

Bloomberg and The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the president might declare a national climate emergency sometime this week, but no official decision has been made.

The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin sunk his party's efforts by wanting to delay sweeping environmental legislation.