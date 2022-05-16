Watch
Biden to award public safety officers with Medal of Valor

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:49:28-04

President Joe Biden will award Medals of Valor to public safety officers on Monday.

The medals are given to officers who have gone "above and beyond the call of duty”

A ceremony will take place at the White House.

Over the weekend, Biden spoke at the 41st annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

"We expect so much more of all of you," Biden noted as he described how officers are dealing with dangerous situations and mental health issues.

Biden promised to continue funding the police, rejecting a progression slogan to "defund the police."

