Biden says he's doing 'deep dive' on 4 potential Supreme Court nominees

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning from Culpeper, Va., where he promoted his administration's efforts to lower health care costs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 19:33:09-05

President Joe Biden said Thursday four potential Supreme Court nominees are undergoing "deep dive" background checks.

"The shortlist are nominees who are incredibly well qualified," Biden said in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt.

The president wouldn't provide names, but he said some of them have experience on the bench.

With the Senate split 50-50, the president could need every Democrat's vote to get his nominee through. However, he believes his pick will also get Republican votes.

"I'm not looking to make an ideological choice here," Biden said.

The president added that he wants someone similar to Justice Stephen Breyer, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton.

Breyer said he will step down at the end of the current Supreme Court term.

Prior to being elected president, Biden said he would nominate the first Black woman to the court.

