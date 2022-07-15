President Joe Biden has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and said that he raised the issue of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with him during a private portion of their time together.

As the Associated Press reported, U.S. intelligence has before stated that the Saudi crown prince approved the murder of Khashoggi. President Biden held the private meeting with Crown Prince bin Salman, along with other Saudi officials on Friday. Biden did not mention Mr. Khashoggi at the public portion of the meeting with the crown prince, the New York Times reported.

“I raised it at the top of the meeting, making clear what I thought at the time and what I think of it now,” President Biden said.

The New York Times reported that Biden said, “I was straightforward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I always stand up for our values.”

Biden is in Saudi Arabia with the hopes of repairing one of the world's most important diplomatic relationships. As the Associated Press reported, this was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.