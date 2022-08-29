Beltway sniper to be resentenced in Maryland court

It has been 20 years since the Washington, D.C., region was terrorized by a slew of shootings on area freeways, gas stations and other public locations.

One of the two suspects charged in the shootings now must be resentenced.

CNN reported that Lee Boyd Malvo will go through the sentencing process again in Maryland. According to CNN, the Maryland Court of Appeals said Malvo must be resentenced due to U.S. Supreme Court guidelines for sentencing juvenile offenders. Malvo was age 17 at the time of the shootings.

Malvo was sentenced to life in prison in both Maryland and Virginia.

Judge Robert McDonald noted that the resentencing likely would be academic as he would have to be granted parole in Virginia before his consecutive life sentences would begin in Maryland.

CNN noted a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that found that two 14-year-old offenders convicted of murder could not be held for life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Supreme Court said that holding juvenile offenders for life without parole violated the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Malvo’s partner in the shooting spree, John Allen Muhammad, was given the death penalty and executed in 2009.

The two were accused of killing 17 people across the U.S., including 10 in the D.C. area on or near roadways.