Bear stops traffic in Utah

Posted at 2:11 PM, May 19, 2022
A bear brought traffic to a standstill in Utah.

Police say they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it were reportedly worried that it was headed toward the highway, so police temporarily blocked traffic so the bear could cross safely

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily-populated areas.

