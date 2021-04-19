Watch
Former deputy arrested near Austin in connection with 3 fatal shootings

Jim Vertuno/AP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:58:09-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Texas say they’ve arrested a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the shooting deaths of three people.

Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following the killings of two women and one man on Sunday in Austin.

Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb.

Authorities say Broderick knew the three victims, but didn’t elaborate on how.

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.

The incident occurred before 12 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officers arrived on scene following a 911 call. A reverse 911 call then went out to area residents warning about an active shooting situation.

Officers initially found three adults seriously injured on the scene, all of whom were later pronounced dead.

