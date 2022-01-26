At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Each of them would fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies of the president.

Early discussions for Justice Stephen Breyer's successor are focusing on U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

That's the word from four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.

NBC News reports that Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justices, will resign from the court at the end of the current term.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden's nominee would “receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”