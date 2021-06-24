At least 1 dead, 99 reportedly unaccounted for in Miami-area building collapse

The Miami-Dade Police Department says at least one person has died following a partial building collapse in Florida, and officers have told The Washington Post and CBS News that 99 people are unaccounted for in the incident.

The building collapsed early Thursday morning. It's located near 88th Street and Collins Ave. in Surfside, an area just north of the city of Miami Beach.

During a press conference on Thursday, officials said that 10 people were treated for injuries at the scene following the collapse. Two of those injured were transported to local hospitals; their conditions are currently unknown.

Search and rescue efforts to pull others from the rubble are ongoing. Fire rescue officials say that 35 people that were trapped inside the building were pulled out "from the structure and part of the collapse," while two people were rescued from the rubbled remains of the structure.

Video from the scene shows that one of the two people removed from the rubble was a child.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett says that early rescue efforts were hampered because the collapse occurred at nighttime.

"It was just so dangerous and so dark," Burkett said. "I know they were coming back at daylight, so I know they're out there right now looking."

It's currently unclear what caused the building to collapse.

"I was born here and buildings just don't fall down, never. Never," Burkett told reporters at a press conference. "I mean it's the most shocking thing that I think we've seen ever. It looks like an earthquake."

According to Scripps station WPTV, the 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

Officials said that about half of the building's 130 units collapsed.

Burkett said that the city and the Red Cross are looking into housing options for those displaced from the building. He added that those staying at a nearby 50-unit hotel had been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Levina Cava said that those displaced by the collapse are receiving support from the county.

"People are getting the support that they need," she said. "Not only are they getting hotel rooms, they're getting help with their medicines, with blankets, with clothing."

MDFR says it has set up a family reunification center near the scene and has 80 united responding to the scene. The Miami Beach Police and the city's fire department are also responding.

Officials added that anyone searching for a loved one or anyone with information about the incident should call the county hot line at 305-614-1819.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference over the collapse and said the state is doing what it can to assist those affected. He also thanked the first responders who rushed to the scene.

“We all woke up in the early morning hours to see these really tragic scenes of a collapsed condominium complex, but I just want to give credit to the search and fire department, the first responders, Miami-Dade County. They were on that scene before we knew whether there would be more collapsed. We didn’t know whether the building had any structural integrity, and they were shepherding people to safety, and they absolutely saved people’s lives,” said the governor.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is ready to deploy federal resources to assist, but was waiting on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

"Whatever help you want, just ask us. We'll be there," Biden said in giving a message to the people of Florida.