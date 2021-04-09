Amazon warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama

Amazon workers voted against forming a union at a warehouse in Alabama.

The win proved the might of the online shopping giant and cut off a path that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company and beyond.

Amazon crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,798 warehouse workers voting against the union and 738 voting in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which led the organizing efforts in Bessemer, said it would file an objection with the NLRB charging the company with illegally interfering with the union vote.

The union said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.