AG Merrick Garland requests court to unseal Trump search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is asking a court to unseal a search warrant officials served on the residence of former President Donald Trump.

Unsealing the search warrant would allow the public to see why the Federal Bureau of Investigations wanted a search warrant and what investigators were looking for at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI and DOJ have faced immense criticism from Republicans for seeking the search warrant. Garland said he personally signed off on the search warrant, which was executed on Monday.

Generally, federal law enforcement officials don’t comment on ongoing investigations.

Garland would not take questions.