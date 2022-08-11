Watch Now
AG Merrick Garland requests court to unseal Trump search warrant

Andrew Harnik/AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to discuss new and recent enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 15:14:06-04

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is asking a court to unseal a search warrant officials served on the residence of former President Donald Trump.

Unsealing the search warrant would allow the public to see why the Federal Bureau of Investigations wanted a search warrant and what investigators were looking for at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI and DOJ have faced immense criticism from Republicans for seeking the search warrant. Garland said he personally signed off on the search warrant, which was executed on Monday.

Generally, federal law enforcement officials don’t comment on ongoing investigations.

Garland would not take questions.

