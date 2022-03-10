Watch
ACLU plans to ask Texas judge to stop child abuse investigations against parents of transgender children

Erich Schlegel/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN - Adri Perez, ACLU of Texas Policy and Advocacy Strategist, center, and other LGBTQ leaders speak outside the Travis County courthouse where a hearing was held to stop the newly mandated cruel and unconstitutional child welfare investigations targeting supportive families of transgender children, on Wednesday, Mar. 02, 2022 in Austin. (Erich Schlegel/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 13:19:54-05

AUSTIN, Tex. — A Texas appeals court has rejected the state attorney general’s efforts to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive to the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of minors going through gender-affirming care.

In a letter, Abbott cited an opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton where he stated, these medical procedures “when performed on children, can legally constitute child abuse under (…) the Texas Family Code.”

According to the Texas Tribune, the state has opened at least five child welfare investigations into parents of trans children since Abbott issued his directive in February.

However, it is possible there are more investigations happening in Texas.

The court’s Wednesday ruling will allow a lower court to hold a hearing, scheduled for Friday.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal are expected to ask a judge to stop these child abuse investigations.

