Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse

Building Collapse Miami
Gerald Herbert/AP
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The seaside condominium tower collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Building Collapse Miami
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 08:08:06-04

Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida.

The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into Florida's largest-ever emergency response that didn't involve a hurricane.

Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded. Only two teenagers and a woman survived the fall and were pulled from the rubble.

Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing. First lady Jill Biden is expected at a public event organized by the town of Surfside.

Meanwhile, a judge this week finalized a $1 billion settlement that will be paid to survivors, property owners and victims' families.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4