A Tesla driver was killed after the vehicle ran into a fire truck

NATL. — A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the vehicle ran into a fire truck on a California freeway.

The fire truck was parked on the freeway to shield a crew that was clearing another accident.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene of the crash. Four firefighters were treated for injuries after being inside the truck at the time of the accident. The passenger in the Tesla was taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol says it is unclear what caused the accident. Authorities don't know if the driver was intoxicated or if the Tesla was operating with driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conducting an investigation into Tesla's autopilot system and how it responds to emergency vehicles after 14 Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles.