A school system is planning to add ticket cameras to public school buses

Anne Arundel County in Maryland is the latest jurisdiction to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.

The cameras will be installed and maintained by BusPatrol by the time classes begin on August 29.

Tickets won't start being issued until October 1.

According to state law, vehicles approaching in either direction must stop at least 20 feet away from a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. Motorists may not proceed until the school vehicle resumes motion or the flashing red lights are deactivated.

The entire school system's fleet of approximately 750 school buses, including those owned by contractors, will be equipped with the new technology.

Violation revenue is expected to cover costs of installation and maintenance over a five-year term.

“There is no bigger cornerstone in the foundation of educational success than the ability to transport students safely to and from our school buildings,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark T. Bedell said.

Other school systems in the state have already implemented similar programs, including in Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Along with the new cameras, Anne Arundel County has also outfitted its buses with additional safety features such as 360-degree safety cameras for inside and outside the bus, GPS tracking, and emergency response solutions.

This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.