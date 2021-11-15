A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

President Joe Biden has held up his relationship with China's Xi Jinping as an example of his heartfelt belief that good foreign policy starts with building personal relationships.

The two spent hours together when both were vice presidents traveling across the U.S. and China.

But as the two leaders prepare to hold their first meeting, the increasingly fractured U.S.-China relationship has demonstrated that the ability to connect on a personal level has its limits.

Biden nonetheless believes there is value in a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one like the two leaders will hold Monday evening.