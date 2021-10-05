$699.8 million Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

The jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history and the fifth-largest in the history of Powerball.

The California Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Morro Bay, located along the state’s central coast.

The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

In addition to the big winner, five tickets matched all five white balls but missed matching the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing, so they won a $1 million prize.

Those winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Also, a ticket sold in Tennessee matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because it included the Power Play feature for an additional $1.