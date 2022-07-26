60-year-old swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki

Officials in Hawaii said a 60-year-old woman was injured after she came into contact with a Hawaiian monk seal and her young pup Sunday morning while swimming off Kaimana beach.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response, a nonprofit organization that helps preserve the island's endangered marine species, said at 8 a.m., some of its personnel witnessed the swimmer and the mother monk seal come into contact.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman, a California elementary school teacher, suffered lacerations to her face, back, and arm.

Officials added that the woman, whose identity has not been released, "did nothing to provoke the incident and was not even aware the seals were in the water," the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Officials said she was transported from the scene by medical personnel.

According to the officials, Rocky gave birth to a pup about two weeks ago on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.