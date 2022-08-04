4 former, current officers charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's death

The Department of Justice announced federal charges against four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers in connection to the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses.

According to CNN, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany were charged with falsifying an affidavit, which led to the search warrant used to raid Taylor's home.

Brett Hankison is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police officers conducting a no-knock search warrant at her home in March 2020. They were looking for her ex-boyfriend, who did not live at the residence.

All four suspects are in federal custody.