4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET), jolting the densely populated San Francisco Bay Area.

The epicenter was near the Berkeley-Oakland boundary, and the shaking was felt throughout the Bay Area. The depth of the earthquake was about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

The Hayward Fault passes through Berkeley and extends through several cities on the east side of the Bay Area.