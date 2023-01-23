3 people shot at youth mentorship center in Iowa

Three people were injured, two critically, in a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.

The shooting happened at Starts Right Here, a center that helps youth who have been "touched by real-life challenges."

Police said they have multiple suspects in custody.

It's unclear whether the gunman or the victims attended the youth center.

In a statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was shocked at saddened by the shooting.

"I've seen first-hand how hard Will Keep and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families," she said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a tweet that he was monitoring reports of the shooting.

"Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding," he wrote. "Praying for all those affected."