3 dead, 5 injured in shooting during Father's Day celebration in California

Three people are dead, and five are recovering after a shooting erupted during a Father's Day celebration in Richmond, California, on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Richmond Police Department said that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. local time at a house where approximately 80 to 100 people had gathered.

Once they arrived at the scene, first responders found two victims dead. A third person later died at the hospital, the department said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that one victim is in serious condition and four others did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victims appeared to have been targeted, and the shooting was an isolated event.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

According to the newspaper, the victims were all men, and they were between the ages of 18 and 44.