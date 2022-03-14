23-year-old soldier dies during training incident in California

A Fort Hood soldier has died during a training incident in California.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr was 23 years old when died at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin on Thursday.

A statement from Fort Hood says Meitl was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over the past week.

He joined the Army in May of 2020 and was part of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

The Army has not specified what led to Meitl’s death.

His death is still under investigation.

The 1st Cavalry Division Trooper was awarded an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection," said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment.