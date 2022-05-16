2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting, sheriff said

Authorities said two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m. The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

While no direct charges were filed as of Sunday evening, one person was charged with tampering with evidence.