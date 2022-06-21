1st Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first.

The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department.

"The Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve," the White House stated.

The treasurer’s signature appears on U.S. currency.

Malerba will also be an adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen says Malerba will help further efforts to "support the development of Tribal economies.”

Yellen is set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation.