15-year-old killed in lightning strike while swimming off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl was killed in a lightning strike while swimming near Tybee Island, Georgia. The family says she was visiting from Alabama.

Saturday afternoon, Tybee Island police say they received a call about the teen. Lifeguards were already on the scene and doing CPR. Thunderstorms were reported in the area Saturday afternoon when the incident happened, the person who called 911 told dispatch they believed the teen had been struck by lightning.

Police said they learned there would be “an extended wait” for emergency medical help to arrive, so they loaded the teen into a fire department vehicle and drove toward the hospital while calling for a helicopter transport.

While waiting for the helicopter, the fire vehicle continued to the hospital with a police escort.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” reads part of a Facebook post from Tybee Island police.

Tybee Island is along the Georgia and South Carolina border and is a popular destination.