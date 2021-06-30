4 more bodies found in debris from Florida condo tower collapse, death toll rises to 16

Fire officials in Surfside, Florida, have informed the families of those still missing following the collapse of a beachside condo that the bodies of four additional victims were found Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

The recovery of the four additional victims brings the death toll from the collapse to 16. Officials will provide another update on search-and-rescue efforts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Police identified one of the victims that pulled from the rubble as 92-year-old Hilda Noriega.

According to Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida, Noriega was the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega. North Bay Village is located just a few miles from the Champlain South Towers.

Earlier this week, Hilda Noriega's grandson, Michael, remembered her as a loving matriarch.

"My grandmother is easily the most loving person I know," Carlos Noriega told WPTV earlier this week. "She is 92 years old going on 62 years old. Just full of energy, we couldn't keep up with her."

Hilda Noriega is the oldest victim recovered from the wreckage thus far.

Twelve of the 16 people who have died in the incident have been identified. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Luis Bermudez, 26

Those leading search-and-rescue efforts have turned their eyes to weather forecasts, as the National Hurricane Center reported that it's monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into tropical storms.

Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his agency asked for an additional team from the federal government. He said the new unit would allow crews working at the site for days to rotate out and be on hand if severe weather hits the area in the coming days.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 210 rescuers were working the scene, calling that number "more than sufficient" at the time.

Levine Cava added that rescuers had been working through rain and other rough weather.

"They're working through inclement weather; they're working harder than they ever have," Levine Cava said as rain poured down during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised rescuers' efforts on Tuesday morning.

"Those first responders are breaking their back to try and find anybody that they can," DeSantis said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky, first responders have removed 3 million pounds of concrete from the debris since the collapse.