12 horses have died at Churchill Downs after two more horses die from injuries

Two horses have died in the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs.

The two fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Mare Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race.

Lost in Limbo was also euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race.

The track stated in a release that both injuries were “inoperable and unrecoverable.”

As team members mourn the loss of the animals, the statement added, the track is working to determine the cause and appropriate investments to minimize risk to the sport and its property.

“We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers. We have been rigorously working since the opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernable pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities,” the statement added.

Kimberley Dream and Lost in Limbo were both 7-year-old Kentucky breeds with at least 35 starts each.

Kimberley Dream was winless in four starts this year.

She had seven wins, eight seconds, and six-thirds with $174,372 in earnings.

Lost in Limbo had two-thirds in four starts this year and five careers, along with five wins and three seconds. He earned $225,996 lifetime.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs from training or racing injuries in the week leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, starting with qualifier Wild On Ice on April 27.

Two were euthanized following injuries on the Derby undercard, and two others died on May 14 and May 20.