105-year-old WWII veteran in New York says secret to long life is to never drink beer

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dozens of family members and friends gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the Town of Tonawanda to celebrate World War II veteran Clinton Johnston's 105th birthday on Saturday.

Even at 105, Johnston decided to drive himself to the birthday party at the VFW.

Johnston also offered advice on how to live such a long life.

"I never drank a beer in my life! I always drank milk," Johnston said. "The thing is the good Lord and milk! Those are the two things I have. That's what I suggest [to people wanting to live to 105], but they aren't going to do it."

He says he's been able to live 105 years because he has never drank a beer and drinks a lot of milk! 🍺🥛 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/15IU3JYlnh — Lilia Wood (@liliaawood) June 26, 2021

Johnston says he didn't even want the birthday party and believes that people should be honoring the veterans who sacrificed their lives more than those still here.

Paul Ross at WKBW first reported this story.