1 killed, 3 others shot and 9 more injured in Arizona shooting spree, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KNXV) -- Over the span of 90 minutes, a man with a gun fired bullets at multiple people -- seemingly at random -- in several cities in the Phoenix area, leaving one person dead and 12 others injured, police said.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, and police believe he acted alone. He was not identified and a motive was not immediately known, police said.

In total, four people were shot, one died from their injuries, and nine others suffered various injuries in at least eight separate drive-by shootings that happened in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, and along the West Valley freeways.

Watch Thursday afternoon press conference:

Not all of the victims were shot. Some suffered other injuries, such as shrapnel from broken glass, related to a car crash, according to Brandon Sheffert, public information officer for the Peoria Police Department, the agency leading the investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m., Surprise police said in a tweet that they were investigating an "active police situation" and shooting. About 45 minutes later, police said officers made a traffic stop on the alleged suspect's vehicle and detained one person.

Police said a weapon was found in the suspect's vehicle.

Police said crew with the Surprise Fire Department recognized the vehicle and contacted authorities.

In a tweet, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey offered his support to Peoria officials.

“We are maintaining close contact with Peoria officials today following the shootings & we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Arizona’s prayers are with those injured, & our condolences go to the loved ones of the individual whose life was taken by this tragic act. I’ve been in touch with @MayorCCarlat and offered our full support.”

Surprise police, Glendale police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and ATF are also assisting with the investigations.

Police have not yet released the identities of any of the victims involved.

This story originally reported on ABC15.com.