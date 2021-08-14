1 dies in Albuquerque school shooting; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico authorities say one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday.

Police said that the shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old.

A witness told KOB4, the NBC affiliate in Albuquerque, that an earlier fight led up to the shooting.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children.

Albuquerque is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year. This year, the city has seen 80 homicides, which matches its record in 2019.