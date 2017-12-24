'Real Housewife' arrested in Florida

WPTV Webteam
9:16 AM, Dec 24, 2017
1:11 PM, Dec 24, 2017

Luann de Lesseps

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A cast member of a popular "reality" show has been arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested early Sunday. de Lesseps is featured on The Real Housewives of New York City television show, which airs on Bravo.

She is charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.

de Lesseps appeared before a judge Sunday morning and was released.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top