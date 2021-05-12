Republicans expected to strip Rep. Liz Cheney of leadership role in Wednesday vote

In a private vote Wednesday morning, House Republicans are expected to strip Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her leadership role, a day after she delivered a defiant speech from the chamber floor.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the third-highest ranking member of the House Republican caucus, is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and is one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly after her vote for impeachment, several Republicans challenged her leadership role. But she ultimately survived that initial vote after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came to her defense.

Since that vote, Cheney has doubled down on her insistence that Republicans break away from Trump’s influence, despite his continued popularity within the party. She’s one of the few party members who has maintained that Trump’s persistent false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election is a lie.

"Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar," Cheney said Tuesday in her speech from the House floor. "I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President's crusade to undermine our democracy."

Other Republican leaders, like House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, say Cheney’s comments are undermining the party’s attempts to build opposition to the Biden administration’s agenda.

Reports that McCarthy’s confidence had begun wavering in Cheney surfaced earlier this month, when Axios obtained an off-air recording of McCarthy during a Fox News segment.

"I think she's got real problems," McCarthy said, according to Axios. "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence. ... Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

With her fate likely sealed, Cheney spoke on the House floor on Tuesday and defended her actions.

"Our duty is clear: Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy," Cheney said on Tuesday. "This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, is one of the top candidates to replace Cheney as a conference chair. A one-time moderate Republican who has risen to power in the party by pivoting to embrace Trump’s policies and rhetoric.