CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hours before the first Republican debate for the 2024 presidential campaign, Chris Earl and Ryan Kruger go through what to watch for tonight from Governor Ron DeSantis and the other seven candidates in Milwaukee as the shadow of front-runner and former president Donald Trump lurks over the gathering.
Debate Preview: With no Trump, watch DeSantis to be tonight's target
FOX4's Chris Earl and Ryan Kruger look at the governor's need for a strong night amid the shadow of the former president.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:11:23-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.