UPS plane crashes after takeoff from Louisville airport, three people on board

Update Tuesday 6:40 pm

UPS has confirmed that three crew members were on board UPS Flight 2976 from Louisville to Honolulu that crashed on Tuesday.

The company reports that at this time, no injuries or casualties have been confirmed.

"UPS will release more facts as they become available, but the National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and will be the primary source of information about the official investigation," the company said online.

Click to see video from the crash

UPS plane crashes after takeoff from Louisville airport

Update Tuesday 6:34 pm

Lawmakers are beginning to react to the UPS plane crash in Louisville.

"My team and I are closely monitoring the plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," said Senator Rand Paul. "We continue to pray for the safety of the aircrew, everyone in the area, and for the first-responders on the scene.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman also released a statement, asking the public to remain mindful of the shelter-in-place.

"Kentucky, let’s keep UPS and the community in our thoughts tonight," she said.

Update Tuesday 6:24 pm

According to UPS, the Louisville airport is home to Worldport, the company’s largest air hub.

According to a 2022 article on the UPS website, "UPS Worldport is a 5.2 million square-foot global facility where more than 12,000 UPSers process more than two million packages a day."

The facility is also home to the UPS Global Aviation Training Center. The 2022 article included information about an expansion to the facility and said, "The center represents the future of aviation training and education and will house a total of eight state-of-the-art flight simulators when the project is complete."

Update Tuesday 6:14 pm

From the FAA: UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.

Original Story

Flames engulfed part of the airfield at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday after what officials described as an “aircraft incident.”

UPS confirmed it was notified of an “incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Fire crews were seen spraying water on what appeared to be a UPS aircraft as thick smoke billowed into the air.

Officials have not said how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport has been closed while emergency crews respond.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

