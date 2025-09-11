Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southwest Florida reacts to death of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old was known for his campus speaking tours. What are your thoughts on political discourse on college campuses?
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Conservative political activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, was known for his campus speaking tours where he engaged with college students in political debates and discussions.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace shows how Kirk's death was felt all the way in Southwest Florida:

The shooting sent shockwaves all across the country, even here in Southwest Florida, where Kirk had made connections throughout his career.

Local reactions to Kirk's death

Jim Dorsett, an administrator at Florida Gulf Coast University, expressed concern about the loss of political discourse on college campuses.

"They've lost concern for the things that connect us as a people," Dorsett said. "I just broke down into tears."

Jim Oberweis, who is running for office in Southwest Florida and knew Kirk personally, was deeply affected by the news.

"I knew him when he was getting out of high school, great speaker, great enthusiasm, loved him right away," Oberweis said.

Oberweis described his shock at the targeting of Kirk, calling him an unlikely victim of violence.

"Of all the people that might be attacked, I'd put him at the bottom of the list," Oberweis said. "I just couldn't believe it when I heard that."

Impact on political discourse

Kirk was known for traveling to college campuses across the United States, inviting students to ask questions, debate and share ideas. His approach to political engagement emphasized dialogue and discussion.

Reflecting on the current state of politics, Oberweis emphasized the need for more civil discourse.

"We have to get back to being willing to listen to the other side without extreme emotional response," Oberweis said.

Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.

