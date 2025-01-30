BREAKING: Black Hawk helicopter & passenger jet collide in DC; rescues underway

WASHINGTON, DC — A military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight in Washington, DC, as the passenger jet was trying to land at Reagan National Airport Wednesday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the collision happened in midair between a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter, while the jet was on approach to Runway 33 around 9 p.m. Eastern.

Click to see the video an EarthCam camera recorded of the midair collision:

Earth Cam records midair collision between Black Hawk and passenger jet

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump is aware of the situation, calling the situation tragic.

PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, and it departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said in a statement that at 8:53 p.m., multiple calls were received for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River.

"DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River," police said. "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."

Meantime, the DC Fire and EMS Department confirmed that fireboats were on the scene, and video of the scene shows numerous emergency crews responding.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelley also said she was aware of the incident.

"I am aware that a plane inbound from Wichita was involved in a crash at Reagan National Airport," she said. "I am actively in contact with authorities. My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available."

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kans., said in a post on X that he had seen reports of a collision with a D.C. helicopter and an inbound flight from Wichita, Kansas.

"We are in contact with authorities working to get answers," Marshall wrote. "We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families."

This is a developing story that FOX 4 will continue to update as new information is released.