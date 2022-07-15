Mega Millions grows to $480 dollars

The jackpot has rolled 25 times resulting in an estimated $480 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Florida players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $276 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

Officials say the jackpot rollovers have generated more than $23.3 million for education in Florida.